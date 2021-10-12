Two days ago on Instagram, the brand new @calivibesfest account posted a cryptic video with a caption that said “Something is on the horizon.” It didn’t take long for us to find out what that “something” is, as the lineup and dates for Goldenvoice’s brand new California Vibrations Festival (Cali Vibes) has now been announced. Wu-Tang Clan and a very special Bob Marley Birthday Celebration with Ziggy, Damian, Julian, Stephen and Ky-Mani Marley are highlighting a loaded lineup of reggae, rock, roots and hip-hop. The Bob birthday celebration is especially intriguing with The Marley Brothers playing songs from their father’s timeless discography.

The festival takes place from February 2 — 4, 2022 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach and the lineup also includes Rebelution, Sean Paul, Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid, Sublime With Rome, Dirty Heads, Atmosphere, Barrington Levy, Sean Paul, The Grouch & Eligh, Pepper, Long Beach Dub All-Stars, Koffee and more. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, October 15 and 3-day passes begin at $285 for GA, $420 for VIP and $999 for Beach Club Passes. Single day tickets are also available.

You can view all of the ticket options here. Which also includes single day tickets and payment plans. Visit the festival’s site for more info on everything and check out the full lineup poster for the 3-day festival below.