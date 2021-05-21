After rising rapper XXXtentacion’s tragic and untimely death in the summer of 2018, which saw the hip-hop world mourning a troubled talent gone too soon, his surviving family members have been charged with care of his estate. But relationships between the remaining relations have been a little strained, and according to legal paperwork obtained by XXL, the late rapper’s half-brother, Corey Pack, is suining X’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, for transferring money from his estate into separate holding companies.

Bernard was appointed to oversee X’s estate and the Bad Vibes Forever label, but Pack has also been designated a beneficiary. According to the paperwork he filed with the the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla. on May 14, Pack is due 25% of assets belong to the rapper born Jahseh Onfroy. A beneficiary as of November 7, 2012, his irrevocable trust is dated for March 4, 2019. Pack accuses Bernard of trying to “further defraud, delay, hinder and frustrate [his ability to] recover the beneficial interest in such assets.” Because of this, Pack is suing for monetary damages of $30,000, along with legal fees, interest, and his fair share of the estate.

Pack’s suit comes on the heels of a suit his own mother, Jodi Kavney, filed against Bernard on behalf of her son last summer. That suit once again accused X’s mother of transfering over $11 million in assets over to her own accounts, without properly dispersing a cut to Pack. X’s estate left behind over $50 million, with fifty percent designated to the label, which remains in Bernard’s control.

The estate recently released a series of NFTs involving the late rapper’s old Soundcloud output (see above for a preview), so it’s very possible the financial means will continue to grow as well.