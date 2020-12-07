XXXTentacion’s Father Demands The Death Penalty For His Alleged Killer

Slain South Florida rapper XXXTentacion’s father Dwayne Onfroy wants his son’s alleged killers to pay the ultimate price for their actions. Posting to his Instagram Story, he told viewers he would seek the death penalty when the case continues. The text reads, “Y’all killed that young man, that father, that son, that brother without a cause. I say that with no malice in my heart. I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and COLD BLOODED MURDER OF MY SON. AND THE MAN WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER, I AM GOING TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY.”

Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and Michael Boatwright were all arrested shortly after X’s death on June 18, 2018. They’ve been charged with first-degree murder. Police believe Boatwright was the one who killed the rapper. The four men allegedly ambushed the rapper as he shopped for a motorcycle, attacking him as he left the dealership and shooting him multiple times in the neck.

At the time of his death, XXXTentacion was on trial for allegedly brutally beating his ex-girlfriend, even seemingly admitting to it in a recording made after his arrest. He also faced charges of witness tampering after allegedly threatening the victim during the case.