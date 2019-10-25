XXXTentacion’s Ex-Girlfriend Becomes A Cannibal In The Bloody ‘Hearteater’ Video

Rapper XXXTentacion died in June of 2018 after getting shot during a robbery-gone-wrong, but his music still lives on. The late rapper’s estate released the track “Hearteater” last week, and now an accompanying music video has arrived in time for Halloween. In the bloody video, XXXTentacion’s ex-girlfriend plays a cannibal who rips apart a human body.

Though XXXTentacion himself thought up the art for the video before his passing, the official video was directed by James “JMP” Pereira — and it’s not for the faint of heart. The visual begins with the rapper’s ex-girlfriend, Geneva Ayala, posing as a bloodthirsty cannibal deep in the woods. Hungry for flesh, Ayala begins tearing apart the body of another human in a gruesome and bloody scene.

“Hearteater” is expected to arrive on XXXTentacion’s posthumous record Bad Vibes Forever. The record features a slew of songs the rapper recorded before his death.

The XXXTentacion estate is releasing some music that was previously recorded by the rapper, who has a controversial history. His ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala, who stars in the new video, accused him of sexually assaulting her in a horrendous manner. The rapper admitted to domestic violence on tape in a recording that surfaced after his death.

Watch the gruesome video for XXXTentacion’s “Hearteater” above.