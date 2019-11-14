YBN Cordae was named one of the members of XXL‘s 2019 freshman class without an album out, but it was his debut album The Lost Boy that propelled the rapper into the mainstream music scene.

The Lost Boy peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 in July, and now Cordae is sharing a video for the 12th track of the 15-track album, “Nightmares Are Real,” which includes a guest verse from Pusha T.

The video is set at an abandoned spooky big, old house, with an establishing shot of the front of the house with lightning striking down behind it starting the video. As Cordae raps, his rough childhood, which includes him getting kicked out of the house, is illustrated in the video. A young Cordae is seen sitting down at a table alone looking hopeless, while present-day Cordae can be seen arguing with his mother as he walks away to diffuse the situation.

Pusha T, with the perspective of the OGs from the hood, joins Cordae for the song’s second verse. Pusha and Cordae can be seen chilling on the house’s stairway, as both rappers verses paint the picture of how their respective paths ultimately led them to become some of the most known rappers in 2019.

Currently, Cordae is on tour with Logic, while Pusha recently reunited onstage with Kanye West.

Watch YBN Cordae and Pusha T’s “Nightmares Are Real” video in the clip above.

YBN Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.