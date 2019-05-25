Twitter Gives YBN Cordae A Lesson On How To Properly Eat Steak

Getty Image

As anyone who has worked in restaurants knows, many chefs respond to a request for a well-done steak with an eye roll. A steak cooked brown all the way through not only takes longer, but it also diminishes the taste from a nice cut of meat. The “Have Mercy” rapper YBN Cordae revealed in a recent Twitter thread that he likes his steak well-done, and his Twitter following wouldn’t allow it.

YBN responded to a photo of a thoroughly-cooked piece of meat with “That sh*t look perfect to me.”

That shit look perfect to me 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/sIkcEs6pOS — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) May 25, 2019

His followers then started to drag the rapper, commenting on how dry the steak looked.

“Cordae cancelled until he learn how to eat steaks. Matter of fact… someone write a diss track,” one user wrote.

“Whoever eats this need a whole bottle of A1 no cap,” said another fan.

One follower even said that YBN’s steak preferences changed her feelings about YBN.

I suddenly don’t have a crush on you anymore boy bye 👋🏽 — 𝐤𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 ☕︎ (@katherine1004_) May 25, 2019

Others were more understanding and kindly urged the rapper to try a medium-rare steak.

i hear my dawg…. i was on the same tip but one day u gotta just get that medium well — Blonde Boy (@DemetriusHarmon) May 25, 2019

guys i would like to say that i once ordered my steaks burnt aka well done. over time i graduated to medium. only to be trusted at the finest of establishments tho — black (@6LACK) May 25, 2019

Some followers were complementary of YBN, saying that they agreed with his meat preferences.

Man just likes his steaks how he likes his raps, well done 🔥 https://t.co/EM5hpNCW8D — CEEZ (@RasecEcnop) May 25, 2019

YBN wasn’t convinced and said his digestive system has “got some growing up to do,” but until then he won’t give up his well-cooked meat.

Ehhhh maybe my digestive system got some growing up to do….. until then, I'll stick w the extra Well Done with a side of crispy — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) May 25, 2019

Finally, Twitter won and after after much convincing YBN agreed that he would make the transition to a more tender steak.

Ok fine you guys win, I'll try medium well 🤦🏽‍♂️🤔 — The Lost Boy (@YbnCordae) May 25, 2019

