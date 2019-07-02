Getty Image

With all the rap sequels gearing up for launch lately, it’s easy to overlook the new kids coming up and killing the game. In YBN Cordae‘s case, that would be a huge mistake. The 21-year-old Maryland native has been building his resume over the past year, dropping plenty of lyrical heat in the form of singles like “Have Mercy” and proving he can keep up with the biggest names in hip-hop, from Chance The Rapper (on his “Bad Idea“) to J. Cole (as an invitee to Dreamville’s recent rap camp). Now, he’s revealed the release date and cover art for his upcoming debut, The Lost Boy, due July 26 via Art@War and Atlantic Records.

Atlantic Records

The cover art, an impressionistic take on the theme suggested by the title, finds YBN Cordae wandering a lonesome road, encountering fellow wayward travelers who appear to have fallen on hard times. That fits with the themes in his music as well; although Cordae has proved adept at crafting party anthems as a member of the YBN collective, his solo material tends to be thoughtful and socially conscious as well as lyrically dense.

Cordae is currently on tour promoting the album and will continue his nationwide trek this fall with Logic and JID as part of Logic’s promotional tour for Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. And lest anyone box him in as a one-dimensional, “conscious” rapper, he also made a stellar appearance with H.E.R. during the BET Awards to perform their soulful track, “Racks.” Cordae appears to be the full package, so The Lost Boy seems to be headed in the right direction.

YBN Cordae is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.