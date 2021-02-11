Today, Dallas rapper Yella Beezy makes UPROXX Sessions history as the first return guest. Beezy appeared in “season one” of the show to perform his gruff “No Cap” and now, he’s come back to switch up the vibes with “Intoxicated,” a brand new, midtempo love song. In his latest performance, he looks right at home, confidently swinging through a melodic verse, his grin belying his comfort with the Uproxx Studios crew.

Of course, a lot’s changed for him since his last performance, with the biggest being the birth of his second son Dallas in January this year.

Even though he’s been having fun hanging out with his newborn, however, he’s also stayed on his grind. He elevated his profile with his new single “Star” featuring fellow emerging Dallas rapper Erica Banks, who is at the height of her popularity thanks to the “Buss It Challenge.” He’s also continued work on his 2021 album, Blank Checc. As he told BET in an interview earlier this year, the last year has taught him to “put more time and thought into the process of creating this art.” From the looks of things, it’s paying off.

Watch Yella Beezy’s UPROXX Sessions “Intoxicated” performance above.

