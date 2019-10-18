Memphis rapper Yo Gotti has been preparing for the release of his upcoming album, Trapped, which he described as “one of my classic albums ever,” and to generate buzz for the project, he teamed up with two of hip-hop’s hottest artists, Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion, for the remix to the project’s latest single, “Pose.”

With a hammering, buzzing beat and boastful lyrics, “Pose” extolls Yo Gotti’s wealth while praising a potential paramour with the commanding hook. While Lil Uzi Vert was already featured on the original track, Megan The Stallion’s addition to the remix brings her and Uzi one step closer to the planned collaboration Uzi bashfully propositioned back in May. Megan’s been on a tear of collaborations lately, cropping up on tracks from both legends like Gucci Mane and neophytes like DaBaby, who appears on her Fever track, “Cash Sh*t.” Both Lil Uzi Vert and Megan Thee Stallion are now signed to Roc Nation management, which brings them ever closer to their eventual collaboration and domination of the hip-hop world.

Meanwhile, Yo Gotti seems pretty excited about the upcoming release of Trapped, telling Billboard: “I was just telling somebody on my management team that right now I feel more charged than ever. This is how deep the hunger is. I don’t know if it’s just the hustler nature in me or what, but I can’t even explain this sh*t.”

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.