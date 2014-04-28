You Can Call Paul Simon Someone Who Was Arrested This Weekend

Details remain sparse, but according to CBS New York, tiny troubadour Paul Simon and wife Edie Brickell were arrested in Connecticut for “alleged disorderly conduct.”

New Canaan police said Simon and his wife, Edie Brickell, were arrested Saturday for a disturbance at their home. An arraignment is expected Monday afternoon in Norwalk Superior Court. Authorities are expected to release details on the incident later Monday. (Via)

We’ll update when more is known, so for now, all we can do is wildly speculate about what happened. My guess: Paul found Edie’s secret collection of Art Garfunkel solo albums.

