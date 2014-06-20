You Gotta Hear This New Shins Song. It’ll Change Your Life, We Swear.

The Shins’ debut album, Oh, Inverted World, was released three years before Zach Braff’s Garden State made an entire generation of skinny white boys believe they could land Natalie Portman, if they were just earnest and sad-puppy-dog enough. But it wasn’t until 2004 that the indie group became mainstream famous, because that song, it totally changed everyone’s life. (Sidenote: I wish I loved something now as much as I loved Natalie Portman when I was 17 years old.)

Anyway, Braff and the Shins have joined forces again for his new movie, Wish I Was Here. The song’s called “So Now What,” and you can hear it on NPR Music. Natalie be all like:

Via NPR Music