You Gotta Hear This New Shins Song. It’ll Change Your Life, We Swear.

The Shins’ debut album, Oh, Inverted World, was released three years before Zach Braff’s Garden State made an entire generation of skinny white boys believe they could land Natalie Portman, if they were just earnest and sad-puppy-dog enough. But it wasn’t until 2004 that the indie group became mainstream famous, because that song, it totally changed everyone’s life. (Sidenote: I wish I loved something now as much as I loved Natalie Portman when I was 17 years old.)
Anyway, Braff and the Shins have joined forces again for his new movie, Wish I Was Here. The song’s called “So Now What,” and you can hear it on NPR Music. Natalie be all like:
I like the Shins.
I dislike the Shins.
“an entire generation of skinny white boys believe they could land Natalie Portman.”
#yesallsadsacks
Sounds like bad Coldplay
I don’t like or dislike them. I nothing The Shins. They exist, I’ve heard a couple of their songs, I don’t remember what they sound like, and we all go on with our lives.
Ok so i listened to it; when does the life changing part happen?
Meh, its alright. Nothing to write home about.
Really like the Shins. Really like James Mercer. Really love Broken Bells. It’s good music.