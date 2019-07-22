Getty Image

Young Dro, perhaps still best known for his song “Shoulder Lean” with Grand Hustle Records founder T.I., was arrested earlier this month after throwing a plate of banana pudding during an argument with his girlfriend, according to TMZ. The couple’s heated exchange apparently escalated into a food fight of sorts, with both launching dishes to punctuate their arguments. Police were called, and despite the woman’s insistence that she did not want to press charges, Dro was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery/family violence.

While the initial incident took place July 5, Dro has remained in lockup for an unrelated issue: Almost $41,000 in back due child support. Apparently, there was a court-issued child support contempt order from another woman on the rapper when he was arrested and he needs to pay $10,000 to be released. Meanwhile, Dro insists that the child support is paid up and that the missing $41K is due to a clerical error.

Ironically, Dro has somehow kept up to date on Instagram, with his most recent post going up on July 17 — a photo of himself and T.I. run through the “old age” filter on FaceApp captioned “Claude and Ray.” It’s nice to see he’s keeping a sense of humor about the whole thing. His most recent release was 2018 mixtape Adderall Flow, which you can listen to here.