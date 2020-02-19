Young Thug Offers His Own Input On The Support Of Dwyane Wade’s Trans Daughter, Zaya

Dwyane Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have recently seen an outpour of support from all corners of the world. This comes after the two displayed their unconditional love their 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade, who recently declared her gender as a girl. While many continue to show their support to her and her parents, others have not been so willing to show their own support.

Following comments from Boosie Badazz, who said Dwyane Wade had “gone too f*cking far” with his 12-year-old daughter, Young Thug took to Twitter to share his own thoughts on the matter, and he seems to find himself more so aligned with the views of Badazz.

In a now-deleted three-lined tweet, Young Thug said, “All I wanna say to dwade son is ‘GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES’ but hey live your true self.” Thug’s comment comes off more as backhanded support than the loving reaction that most of those on social media has shown toward Zaya. Regardless of the thoughts of others, one thing that has been truly enjoyable to see is the support Zaya has received from her parents.

In an interview with ABC News, Dwyane Wade recalls the process leading up to both understanding and supporting their daughter. “It was a process for us to sit down with our daughter and find out who she is and what she likes and not put something on her — we decided to listen to her and she’s leading us on this journey.”

This very decision to simply listen may serve the likes of Badazz and Thug better in the long run.