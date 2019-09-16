Young Thug tells you “Just How It Is” in his stripped-down video for the song of the same name from his recently released hit album So Much Fun. The video, directed by Young Thug himself and Leff, foregoes a fancy storyline in favor of blank canvases, letting Thugger and his flow take center stage with some help from an attention-grabbing guitarist playing Wheezy and Nick Mira’s downtempo beat and cameos from YSL’s Lil Duke and Karlae.

“I done did the robbin’ / I done did the jackin’, now I’m full rappin’,” Thug croons on the hook, which also makes reference to the dress from his infamous Jeffery cover, which he says he had to wear “’cause I had a stick.” That’s a long-barrel rifle, for those not in-the-know. He also unleashes a blistering second verse that seems set on disproving any and all theories about the holes in his rap skills.

So Much Fun was Young Thug’s first album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it his best-selling project yet. The album also features the singles “The London” with Travis Scott and J. Cole and “Surf” with Gunna.

