Days after he released his second album Punk, Young Thug sued the owners of a luxury apartment complex after an unknown employee that worked there gave away a Louis Vuitton bag he had misplaced while he lived in the building. The bag, which is valued at $2,500, contained $94,000 worth of jewelry, $40,000 in cash, and a hard drive that contained about 200 unreleased songs, which he claimed was “worth at least an estimated $1,000,000.” The bag was allegedly returned to the building’s 24-hour concierge by a neighbor who discovered it. Afterwards Thug was contacted about its discovery. Despite a note clearly stating to not release the bag to anyone without contacting Thug, the bag was given to an unknown third party, which sparked the lawsuit.

In response to the filing, JLB Peachtree Management, which is the management firm behind the complex, said the missing hard drive is Thug’s fault. In a new court filing, they said his own “negligence and failure to exercise ordinary care” are the only things to blame for the events that led to the hard drive being given away. In response, Young Thug’s lawyer Charles Hoffecker slammed the complex’s “blanket denial” in the matter.

“The suggestion my client’s negligence — if any — outweighs the defendants’ ignores the simple facts the defendants’ employees acted to secure the property, knew whose property it was, committed to keep the property safe in a secure location, communicated to my client they would keep the property secure, and then released the property to an unknown person,” Hoffecker told Rolling Stone. “Now that the defendants have filed their answer, we look forward to pursuing Young Thug’s rights through the litigation process.”

