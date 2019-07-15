Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Nas X added another chapter to the story of “Old Town Road” last week with a new remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, and Young Thug. Now, in a recently published interview, Thug spoke about Lil Nas X and his decision to come out as gay, addressing both the positives and negatives of the choice.

In an interview with No Jumper’s Adam22 (which was filmed at Wireless Fest in London, before the remix was released), Thug praised the “Old Town Road” rapper’s choice to come out during Pride Month. He said, “It was most definitely the best time to do it, during Pride. That was a G’s move.”

However, he also suggested that Lil Nas X should have kept that information to himself due to the judgment he could receive, saying, “I feel like… he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days, motherf*ckers, it’s just all judgment. Motherf*ckers just judging. It ain’t even about the music no more. Once you found out he was gay, everybody… soon as the song comes on, everybody like, ‘This gay-ass n****.’ N****s don’t even care to listen to the song no more.”

He also praised Lil Nas X elsewhere in the interview, insisting that it’s good that he’s doing his own thing, saying, “He’s just a young n****, chasing dreams. I know how people looked at [my music] when I first came. People like, ‘Damn, who this? This n**** came outta nowhere.’ Now I got 10 mixtapes, buzzing in my hometown. I don’t judge [Lil] Pump, him, or nobody. I don’t give a f*ck what they rap about. They ain’t got to make sense. They don’t have to rap about their struggle. I just adore what they thinking.”

Watch the full interview above.