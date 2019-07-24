Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly are linking up to go on tour this autumn along with rising stars Killy, Polo G, Strick, and YBN Nahmir (on select dates). It’s a co-headlining arena tour that combines the star power of the fan favorites, who are both experiencing an uptick in interest lately — albeit, for two very different reasons.
While MGK does have a new album, Hotel Diablo, to promote, his name made most of its headlines last year for his brash battle rap aiming at rap icon Eminem. Even Young Thug chimed in on the battle, saying MGK “killed” Eminem. After weathering the storm, he has a newly renewed public profile and the new music to back up his regained infamy. He also appeared in the recent Motley Crue movie, The Dirt, as a member of the band.
Meanwhile, Young Thug never really stopped putting out new music — even when he vowed he wouldn’t — but hasn’t released a full-length project since 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls. However, he has secured some high-profile features from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and Lil Nas X. He’s once again climbing the charts thanks to some help from his famous friends, and the renewed interest is more than enough excuse to hit the, ahem, road.
Check out the dates for the tour below.
9/30 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
10/3 — Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum
10/4 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center
10/5 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center
10/6 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
10/8 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/11 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
10/12 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
10/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
10/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum
10/25 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
10/26 — Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
10/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/30 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena
11/1 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
11/2 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena
11/5 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
11/6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
11/8 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
11/10 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
11/12 — Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort
11/13 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center
11/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium