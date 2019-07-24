Getty Image

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly are linking up to go on tour this autumn along with rising stars Killy, Polo G, Strick, and YBN Nahmir (on select dates). It’s a co-headlining arena tour that combines the star power of the fan favorites, who are both experiencing an uptick in interest lately — albeit, for two very different reasons.

While MGK does have a new album, Hotel Diablo, to promote, his name made most of its headlines last year for his brash battle rap aiming at rap icon Eminem. Even Young Thug chimed in on the battle, saying MGK “killed” Eminem. After weathering the storm, he has a newly renewed public profile and the new music to back up his regained infamy. He also appeared in the recent Motley Crue movie, The Dirt, as a member of the band.

Meanwhile, Young Thug never really stopped putting out new music — even when he vowed he wouldn’t — but hasn’t released a full-length project since 2017’s Beautiful Thugger Girls. However, he has secured some high-profile features from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, and Lil Nas X. He’s once again climbing the charts thanks to some help from his famous friends, and the renewed interest is more than enough excuse to hit the, ahem, road.

Check out the dates for the tour below.

9/30 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

10/3 — Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum

10/4 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

10/5 — Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center

10/6 — Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

10/8 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/11 — Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

10/12 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/16 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/18 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

10/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

10/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

10/25 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

10/26 — Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

10/27 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/30 — Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

10/31 — St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena

11/1 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

11/2 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

11/5 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/6 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

11/8 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

11/10 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

11/12 — Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort

11/13 — Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

11/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/17 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium