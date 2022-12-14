After being charged with street racing in addition to the existing 58 other alleged RICO crimes, friends of “Lifestyle” rapper Young Thug are attempting to fight back against his negative image in the media. While fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby ensures his childhood friend is “in good spirits,” others are taking it a step further to shine a light on Thug’s positive mindset.

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill took to Twitter to share how he’s personally been affected by Thug’s generosity firsthand. In a series of tweets, the “All Eyes On You” rapper revealed that during his time in the system, Thug went above and behind to comfort one of the inmates.

Meek shared, “It was a kid that was keeping his lights on at a detention center and kept getting in trouble. We found out he was being raped by his uncle at night, so he wanted the lights on. I called Thug. He stayed on the phone with him til sun up on [Facetime]!”

Meek later added, “[Young Thug helping] that kid boost his confidence back up and get his head right was hero sh*t to me! All [of] this bad media, I just thought I’d say that,” as he shared his disdain for the media’s coverage of his friend and former collaborator.

Meek closed out by saying, “I was tryna say ‘Thug’ stayed up to fix that kid’s broken soul when he heard about his situation from us helping the kid. He immediately used his platform to save a child and help him get confidence to rebuild [himself] for [hours]. That shouldn’t go in the dark!”

Young Thug associate Gunna’s trial is set for January 9, 2023.

