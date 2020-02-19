Young Thug’s Tweets About Zaya Wade Cause Confusion Among Fans

Getty Image
Dwyane Wade’s support for his daughter Zaya Wade has been, for the most part, heartwarming to see. He’s one of the most recognizable and successful athletes in the world, so the example that he’s setting is one that surely comforts and consoles many queer youths and their own friends and family. However, not everyone sees it as a good thing. When Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz shared his regressive take on Instagram, it sparked a wave of debate among those those who supported D Wade and those who seemingly agreed with Boosie. One such voice was Young Thug, who tweeted “God don’t make mistakes.”

Young Thug has always challenged gender norms, so seeing his take has fans taken aback. In 2016, he famously drew fire for the cover of his Jeffrey, on which he wore a samurai-inspired dress, prompting many fans to question him for it. Now, fans are questioning him for the opposite reason, wondering how someone who has worn lacy blouses and never seemed to much care about gender performance until now could agree with Boosie Badazz.

For what it’s worth, it seems like some of those folks might be the ones who claim not to understand Thugger’s garbled lyrics in the past because he’s definitely made some questionable comparisons and shared some regressive opinions of his own. However, those fans also may be right to wonder at Thug’s seeming misunderstanding of what being transgender actually means, since his own actions have hewed so closely to upending gender norms in the past.

Check out some of the responses from fans below.

