Young Thug’s Tweets About Zaya Wade Cause Confusion Among Fans

Dwyane Wade’s support for his daughter Zaya Wade has been, for the most part, heartwarming to see. He’s one of the most recognizable and successful athletes in the world, so the example that he’s setting is one that surely comforts and consoles many queer youths and their own friends and family. However, not everyone sees it as a good thing. When Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz shared his regressive take on Instagram, it sparked a wave of debate among those those who supported D Wade and those who seemingly agreed with Boosie. One such voice was Young Thug, who tweeted “God don’t make mistakes.”

Young Thug has always challenged gender norms, so seeing his take has fans taken aback. In 2016, he famously drew fire for the cover of his Jeffrey, on which he wore a samurai-inspired dress, prompting many fans to question him for it. Now, fans are questioning him for the opposite reason, wondering how someone who has worn lacy blouses and never seemed to much care about gender performance until now could agree with Boosie Badazz.

Young Thug speaking out against D Wade like… Nvm man. That’s why I spoke out against folks like him. I knew his “free” shit was performance based and strictly for shock value. When it’s black people out there who are dying to actually be that free. — Dr Umar Johnson Blocked You Type Beat (@Vandalyzm) February 19, 2020

For what it’s worth, it seems like some of those folks might be the ones who claim not to understand Thugger’s garbled lyrics in the past because he’s definitely made some questionable comparisons and shared some regressive opinions of his own. However, those fans also may be right to wonder at Thug’s seeming misunderstanding of what being transgender actually means, since his own actions have hewed so closely to upending gender norms in the past.

Y’all know I fuckin love young thug….. but this time he should’ve sat there and ate his risotto pic.twitter.com/oOiLB4MAuR — he all over there smellin like boonk & hennessy (@thesunsetnoir) February 19, 2020

Check out some of the responses from fans below.

It’s funny how you rappers love stealing from us gay men and making it into this gender neutral fluid bullshit, literally dodging sexuality questions, wearing dresses, kissing men, all to say “live your true self”. Stop. You don’t have to agree, but your comment isn’t needed. https://t.co/APokXWtS6s — keemy (@hakimlajhon) February 19, 2020

ESPECIALLY FROM YOUNG THUG. You had thuga listening to your shit calling you a faggot because you wore dresses. Last year is when we got full clarification that you was fully straight. For all we know, some men may have seen you and thought to live in their truth to be gay. Stfu — keemy (@hakimlajhon) February 19, 2020

Young Thug is musty. And so was that tweet. pic.twitter.com/PkkQpaMhNs — Fat Canary (@IWriteAllDay_) February 19, 2020

This young thug conversation is a reminder that straight men are still straight men. All this praise you give them for skirting the lines of typical gender norms is wasted. Yes this extends to Bad Bunny wearing acrylics. Straight men are not allies unless explicitly made clear. — 最高 (@Nigensei) February 19, 2020

remember when young thug was wearing dresses and shit and on magazines and a bunch of us (me included) were supportive and folks in the lgbt were like AHT! AHT! THAT is why right there. — #SkinCareBully | Sallie Mae of Skin Care (@CruzanChoklate) February 19, 2020

We accepted Young Thug for the bad bitch he is and he really tweeted that?! Lmao — Good Hands. 💜💛 (@JLaCocaina) February 19, 2020

That tweet was odd coming from Young Thug, given his behavior that most of us have collectively overlooked lmao — A Spike Lee Joint (@ImNoRoleModel) February 19, 2020

since young thug is trending, lemme bring back this old thugger tweet pic.twitter.com/r8kWamDOim — jadennn (@blue_jaden) February 19, 2020

Young Thug got on this app to say God doesn’t make mistakes. Alright, love. pic.twitter.com/lkW3lGHkpt — Liberty Biberty (@rmlundyjr) February 19, 2020

