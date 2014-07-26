Your High School Photos Will Never Be As ‘Tragic’ As Taylor Swift’s

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One word: cornrows. Taylor Swift is known for dissing her exes through her music, but the singer just turned the tables on herself to bash her pretty embarrassing yearbook photos.

The star who’s famous for sporting a red lip and owning too many pairs of high-waisted shorts took some time to reflect on her less than stylish past that involved a certain famous hair trend. “Everybody’s got some embarrassing photo,” Swift said. “My high school pictures are like … it’s tragic.” We doubt we’d do them justice with words so you can just take a look for yourself:

Look T. Swift, we’re really happy for you and we’re gonna let you finish, but Beyonce had the best cornrows of all time.

