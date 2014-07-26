Your High School Photos Will Never Be As ‘Tragic’ As Taylor Swift’s

One word: cornrows. Taylor Swift is known for dissing her exes through her music, but the singer just turned the tables on herself to bash her pretty embarrassing yearbook photos.
The star who’s famous for sporting a red lip and owning too many pairs of high-waisted shorts took some time to reflect on her less than stylish past that involved a certain famous hair trend. “Everybody’s got some embarrassing photo,” Swift said. “My high school pictures are like … it’s tragic.” We doubt we’d do them justice with words so you can just take a look for yourself:
Look T. Swift, we’re really happy for you and we’re gonna let you finish, but Beyonce had the best cornrows of all time.
(Via Daily Mail / Teen Vogue)
High school?
Uproxx can’t be bothered with fact checking and accuracy these days.
Suddenly, Uproxx became TMZ.
yup
It happened so fast.
Uproxx, your number one source on all things Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.
What? She just got back from Jamaca.
There is no way that she was in high school in the 90s.
Born in 1989. Took me mere seconds to google.
Macklin, you son of a bitch. You’ve done it again.
Also, I know how old she is. I was just trying to show how poorly researched the article is.
@lowcalcalzonezone,
FLAWLESS invocation of the “Macklin, you son of a bitch…” line.
You are awarded 1,000,000 internet points.
@El Cunado Everything just kind of fell into place.
@lowcalcalzonezone We know this. I was trying to back up your well made point.
@Burt Macklin, FBI Oh, I didn’t realize that you were backing me up. My bad. To make up for the misunderstanding, I will share some of my 1,000,000 internet points with you.
That pic is of Taylor at 10 years old, not high school. No one these days like to do research.
so she skipped a few years.
big deal.
White chicks thinking of getting cornrows after seeing this. Don’t do it!
*junior* high school
you’re stepmother is a whore.
[38.media.tumblr.com]
I was actually expecting to see this in the article instead of the Beyonce picture. Oh, how Uproxx has changed.
High School?
Regardless she didn’t have her hair done in the 80’s.
At $73/hour, she’s a cheap whore.
She grew up near me and the only reason I am not currently married to her is because she was a hideous child.
Cornrows aside, she was a cute kid, and nowhere near old enough in that picture to be in high school, unless she was some kind of super prodigy who was 3 or 4 grades ahead.