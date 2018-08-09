Sam Split

Yowler’s re-issue of The Offer was quietly one of 2017’s better albums, and now the noise folk musician (real name Maryn Jones) is back with a new record: Black Dog In My Path is set for release on October 12 via Double Double Whammy. She’s also teased the album with “WTFK,” a grungy and brooding new single that is carried by sludgy bass, distant bells, and Jones’ alt-rock vocals. Poking through all the gloom, however, is a light and funky guitar line that adds an unexpected brightness to the song and teases a dense album waiting to be unpacked.

Jones says the song is largely about sin:

“‘WTFK’ is a song about sin, self-harm, being truly human, and a person’s connection with themselves. The concept of sin is very human. Growing up in a very religious home, sin was something I sang songs about, prayed about, and thought about from the time I could even begin to grasp the concept at all. Hating myself because of what I was doing ‘wrong’ was something I was very familiar with growing up. Coming to terms with things I feel ashamed about is not a new thing for me — having left the church mentally in high school and officially when I was 18 — but that feeling has come back into my life as of late and has had a strong resurgence the last few years. Coming to terms with certain aspects of your personality and your behavior can be a challenge, but why hate or hurt yourself? As long as you’re being responsible for your actions and not harming anyone else, why not let yourself be yourself?”

Listen to “WTFK” above, and check out the album art and tracklist for Black Dog In My Path below, as well as Yowler’s upcoming tour dates.

Double Double Whammy

1. “Angel”

2. “Holy Fire”

3. “Sorrow”

4. “Where Is My Light?”

5. “Awkward”

6. “Aldebaran”

7. “WTFK”

8. “(Holidays Reprise)”

9. “”No””

10. “Petals”

11. “Grizzly Bear II”

12. “Spirits & Sprites”

08/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

09/19 — Richmond, VA @ Camel Club ~

09/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9 ~

09/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle ~

10/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA ^

* with Tomberlin and Emily Yacina

~ with LVL UP

^ Black Dog In My Path record release show

Black Dog In My Path is out 10/12 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.