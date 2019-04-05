Yuna Honors Her Malaysian Roots In The Video For Her Lush Pop Single ‘Forevermore’

04.05.19 1 hour ago

In 2009, Yuna graduated from Universiti Teknologi MARA in Malaysia with a law degree. She’s pursued a different path since then, though, and with great success: She launched her music career before she finished school, and in recent years, she’s really broken out on an international level. Her most recent album, 2016’s Chapters, was critically acclaimed, features collaborations with Jhené Aiko and Usher, and peaked at No. 8 on the R&B charts. It’s been a few years since that album came out, but now she’s released something new: A video for her single, “Forevermore.”

Yuna shared a statement about the track, describing it as “a song that I wrote about coming from a small country, [how] I grew up in a small town and how that made me strive to be the best that I can be.” She also said the video is “a fantastical depiction of my childhood memories, told in a very stylistic way.” Her husband Adam Sinclair directed the clip, and she said working with him on it was “a very special experience.”

