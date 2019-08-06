Getty Image

TMZ reports that Yung Miami of the rap duo City Girls is unharmed after a drive-by shooting of which she appeared to be the target. According to law enforcement sources, the “Act Up” rapper was leaving Circle House Studios in her BMW G-Wagon early this morning, when someone fired multiple shots from a car behind her with its lights off. Fortunately, the only part of her car that was hit was the spare tire in the back of her G-Wagon. Miami-Dade Police are investigating.

Yung Miami recently announced that she is pregnant with her second child, despite being the only member of her group capable of doing promotion at the moment. The other half of City Girls, JT, is currently serving out the remainder of her sentence for credit card fraud after being denied early release in May. Miami recently broke up with fellow Floridian rapper Kodak Black, who recently issued a jail phone freestyle that threatened and mocked Miami after he was locked up for weapons possession earlier this year. Miami’s new man, producer Southside, responded negatively to the freestyle and ridiculed Kodak for being locked up.

Yung Miami explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/QVen3dapf2 — Saycheese TV 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 6, 2019

City Girls will next appear on their label’s upcoming compilation album Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2, where they trade bars with Saweetie on the single “Come On.”