Zayn Malik Teases New Songs In A Handful Of Enigmatic Instagram Videos

Zayn Malik has something up his sleeve and we’re ready for it. The heartthrob ex-One Directioner posted a few mysterious clips on Instagram that could be signaling the arrival of new music. The clips included videos with close-ups of piano keys, with bare, bluesy vocals aiding the piano-driven melody. “She wants somebody to love,” he croons sadly in one of the clips. “In the right way.”

In addition to his new musical clips, Malik posted some of his poetry to the social media platform. “Fell from clouds/ To please no crowds/ To make one proud/ No need to shout / That loud / Ones need to stand out / Can Cloud one’s doubt / Arrogance sits beyond / Confidence / Though they touch shoulders / Look from afar / Blind to the split / That holds them,” reads one of the posts. Most likely this poem in addition to the others are actually lyrics to his future songs, but Malik has yet to confirm a release date or single. His last album was 2016’s Mind of Mine, his solo debut after departing from One Direction. The waiting is the hardest part!