Zayn’s New Single ‘There You Are’ Is An Anthemic ’80s Throwback

The release of Zayn Malik‘s second solo LP, Icarus Falls, is only days away, but the singer shared another new single in anticipation of the new record.

“There You Are” is another first-class banger, demonstrating Zayn’s effortless genre-hopping. In the singles he has shared from Icarus Falls, Zayn has dabbled in everything — hip-hop, R&B, pop ballads, and rock. With an anthemic, synth-driven chorus, “There You Are” has a throwback, ’80s pop sound. The guitar riff in the first chorus calls to mind Tears For Fears (and a little bit of One Direction’s “Stockholm Syndrome“), but there’s no angst or paranoia here. “There You Are” is a relatively upbeat love song, as Zayn sings about his devotion to the person who was there for him through everything.

With the release of “There You Are,” we’ve now heard nine songs from Icarus Falls. That’s enough material to fill a whole album alone, but don’t worry, Zayn has us covered with plenty more new tunes. Icarus Falls will include a whopping 27 songs, 18 of which will be brand new when the album drops Friday.

Zayn’s album Icarus Falls is out Friday via RCA. Pre-order the album here, and listen to his new song “There You Are” above.