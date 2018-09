Who’s the guy? It’s Prince! Back in February, when the Purple One guest starred on New Girl, he performed the most Prince-named song ever with Zooey Deschanel: “FALLINLOVE2NITE.” Read quickly enough, it looks like a slightly misspelled hashtag for Fallon on The Tonight Show, but instead it’s his new single that’s funky and fresh and a big ol’ mess.

But at least there’s no ukulele?