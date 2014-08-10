A Chicken Thief Felt So Guilty That She Sent An Apology Note To Kentucky Fried Chicken With Cash

Getty Image

A Nebraska KFC got a surprising letter from a guilt ridden customer earlier this week. It would seem that the lady in question took more than she needed from the KFC buffet, throwing some chicken in her purse and then leaving. This sparked a crisis of conscience within the woman, sparking her to send out the letter below with two dollars attached:

It’s a pretty common occurrence for Rocky Rasmussen, the owner of the Kentucky Fried Chicken in North Platte, who was befuddled and grateful for the anonymous letter. From Omaha.com:

“It seems as if her conscience got the best of her,” Rasmussen said. “There was no return address on the envelope. I really wish I knew who it was. I would buy them a few meals”… Rasmussen is used to people trying to take advantage of the buffet. “People don’t pay for everyone in the family or will fill the last plate and it goes into a plastic bag in a purse,” he said. “It’s an ongoing problem.” To have someone own up to the theft demonstrated that there are good and honest people in the world, he said.

As someone who has witnessed this and demonstrated it on numerous occasions, I am a little confused by the whole thing. It’s nice that she righted her own ship and feels a lot better about herself, but it is just a piece of chicken at the end of the day. As a perpetual scumbag, I would take said chicken and a few more sides so that I didn’t have to pay for the rest of the week. I might also steal a car and cross the street outside of a crosswalk, just to balance the universe.

