A Florida Teen Was Forced To Wear A “Shame Suit” After Breaking Her School’s Dress Code

Like many teens her age, 15-year-old Miranda Larkin hoped the first week at her new school would go smoothly. However, a simple skirt deemed “too short” by a teacher quickly landed her in hot water. Larkin’s punishment? She was effectively “branded” by school officials, forced to wear what she calls a “shame suit.”
When 15-year-old Miranda Larkin went to Oakleaf High School in a black skirt about three to four inches above her knees on the third day of school, she didn’t know she was in violation of the dress code.
She says a teacher sent her to the school nurse who said she had to put on a neon yellow T-shirt and bright red sweat pants with the words ‘DRESS CODE VIOLATION’ written across both.
While Larkin will not be suspended, her mother, Dianna Larkin, is not taking the situation lightly and is looking to file a complaint with FERPA, the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act. She claims her daughter should’ve been disciplined in private, instead of being publicly humiliated in front of her peers.
“She put on the outfit in the bathroom and looked at herself in the mirror and just broke down. She started sobbing and broke out in hives,” said Dianna.
….
“I feel that by putting a kid in an outfit that says what they did wrong across their chest and down their leg is taking their private records and making them public and that’s a clear violation of their privacy rights,” added the teen’s mother.
The school board’s attorney notes that it doesn’t see anything alarming about the policy, stating:
I have given this consideration, looked at FERPA and have even asked other opinions in other districts. None of us see this a FERPA violation as it is not a personally identifiable student record. Additionally it is not displaying a discipline record to the public. If we put the kid on work detail all students would know that hi/she is being disciplined. If we put in ISS same result. Saturday school same result. Community service, same result. If we took off the words the other students would still know that the prison orange t shirts were for dress code violations. I think that the practice is okay. In Alachua county they have t shirts that say “dress code winner”. What is the difference. As to bullying? I think some parents would say that any consequence is bullying. I see no issue with the practice.
Although students who are in violation of the dress code are usually given a number of options, such as accept ISS (in-school suspension) or request that someone else bring them proper attire, Miranda says she was only presented with one course of action: the Scarlet Letter–style outfit.
Back in my day, teachers (most of who were nuns because, ya know, Catholic school) would’ve had us change into our gym uniforms and/or sent a letter home to my parents. While the P.E. sweats were an obvious indication that “I had been bad”, they didn’t seem to scream “SINNER! DELINQUENT!” as loudly as Larkin’s shameful threads.
Below watch a short report on the incident:
Maybe don’t let your daughter out of the house dressed in a skirt that hits mid-thigh while standing and is probably at her ass while seated.
The continued lack of parental responsibility is disturbing. Here’s the other thing about this “shame shirt,” you think she’ll wear that same outfit to school again?
What high schooler has 6″ thighs? Clearly reading comprehension wasn’t part of your parents’ sense of responsibility, since you didn’t understand that the skirt was only 3-4″ above her knees.
I hope she does what fucking business is it of anybody but her and the parents what she wears
Never reproduce, El Superbeasto
You’re a fucking idiot.
So I’m a fucking idiot because I disapprove of over sexualized teenagers? I’ve worked in high schools, what students think of as appropriate school attire is shocking. I’ve seen 14-16 year old girls show up in midriff shirts, low cut tops, short skirts, and six inch stilletos. Some show up dressed like strippers. Then they bitch when we have to explain why it’s inappropriate and why they have to change their clothes.
Let me reiterate my point. The lack of parental involvement is shocking. The glorified babysitting teachers and administrators have to do is outrageous. By the way, every student handbook has a school dress code, which probably has diagrams of what is acceptable and what isn’t.
she has a skirt, she isn’t ramming dicks down her throat in front of a class. If someone wears black and white stripes it doesn’t make them a zebra.
Those fucking pricks I hope they get their asses handed to them.
Your a damn moron and you just don’t get it. Go eat some more pigeon shit!
I see nothing wrong with this.
I went to one high school that had a dress code and a girl I was friends with was constantly getting detention and suspensions because she wouldn’t wear a belt and her shirts were too short to tuck in.
I’m pretty sure this would have been a better reminder, and you know….a lot less punitive than being suspended over something dumb or being sent home.
Also….I’m so ashamed and embarrassed by this outfit I had to wear for 6 hours….better take a selfie and post it on the internet so everyone can see how embarrassed and ashamed I am. Quick, someone call the news too. Here’s the picture. Make sure they use the picture.
She needs to suck it the fuck up.. it’s a tee shirt. I am sure she wears a lot more embarassing things than this
Went to a Florida HS with the same policy. It’s really not that big of a deal.
So we have a generation of kids who think it’s normal to be continually locked down in their school during the day and can be humiliated by school officials for simple dress code infractions?
Gee… Pretty soon they’ll be told not to pursue studies in the Humanities because it won’t get them a job operating the machines. Can’t have this generation doing too much thinking, after all…
Oh Jesus.
Like we didn’t have dress codes? Like I didn’t have to turn my Rude Dog t-shirt inside-out in elementary school because it looked like Spuds McKenzie?
Like some schools haven’t always had uniforms?
I went to numerous schools, some had dress codes some didn’t. One universal thing was we weren’t allowed to wear hats in the building. Was that fascism?
Sitting behind my biggest crush in 9th grade, at a school with no dress code, who would kneel on her chair and lean across her desk was while wearing a very short skirt was, admittedly, an amazing moment in my 15 year old life….but it was also a huge distraction. Which is the point of a dress code (and uniforms). To minimize distractions.
hahahaha Rude Dog…old bastard. lol just joshin’
How woefully feudal and shameful.
The fact is, High School is a fucking petri dish breakout for social anxiety, cliques, pressures and attitudes towards image. The school should have known this would brand this girl far worse than a detention or letter home.
I’m not sure how to feel about this. I mean, surely the majority of the kids would rather be wearing things that might violate the dress code– whether it’s short skirts, or T-shirts with logos on them, or whatever. So does wearing the “punishment” outfit brand her as an outcast, or as a rebel? It could be a badge of honor to have to wear that. Obviously she didn’t see it that way… but how conformist are the rest of the kids in that school if she gets made fun of for violating the fucking dress code?
On the other hand, I’m not a fan of the Scarlet Letter-style punishment. It’s *still* bringing attention to the student via his or her clothes, which is probably what the dress code is supposed to prevent.
This.
This punishment will make her ‘streak’ at any rugby match she may attend in the future.
I can’t be the only one whose school did the same thing, right? It’s not a big deal. We had bright yellow sweats and a hoody that said our school name. No one got upset and aside from some friendly teasing that was it.
Re-read the last paragraph in the article.
It’s not the wearing of t-shirt/sweatpants themselves that’s questionable here.
@Jason’s Robot
“Back in my day, teachers (most of who were nuns because, ya know, Catholic school) would’ve had us change into our gym uniforms and/or sent a letter home to my parents. While the P.E. sweats were an obvious indication that “I had been bad”, they didn’t seem to scream “SINNER! DELINQUENT!” as loudly as Larkin’s shameful threads.”
??
Yeah I’m still not getting the questionable part . . . It’s just a shirt. She only had to wear it one day and then be done with the whole thing. It’s not something worth going to court over.
She started sobbing and broke out hives and then she— wait, lemme take a selfie.
Dumb skank. Stop dressing like a whore, how bout?
Some kids should homemake shirts (& sweatpants?) mimicking the ‘punishment clothes’ and just wear them to school randomly-regularly.
Enough of that will totally beat down the stigma and usefulness of the real ones.
I mean, it’s obviously not against dress code to wear them.
How would a bunch of kids looking like they violated dress code change anything?
Would a bunch of kids voluntarily going and sitting in detention remove the punishment of going to detention?
If wearing what looks like designated ‘punishment clothes’ is commonplace and worn as a choice for fun – it kinda bursts the balloon of the stigma of being forced to wear them. You really can’t wrap your head around that TFBuckFutter?
And comparing it to detention is apples/oranges. Detention takes up your time and restricts your movement and activities.
Maybe she took a photo in the bathroom and sent it to her parents? Jesus, people.
Regardless of whether or not this was done at your school, it seems wrong. If the school is so worried over dress code, and they feel it is this serious maybe they should implement uniforms like everyone else has. Look for a solution that solves the problem, and isn’t designed just to embarrass teenagers. Or simply give her regular sweats/a PE uniform. That’s what they did when I was growing up.
burn the school down
DEATH TO THE FACULTY!!!
1. Don’t care. (But still commenting for some reason)
2. There are few ways to teach a teenager a lesson that are better than embarrassing them.
3. That this is a story is a sad commentary in where we are as a society.
My high school gang would have turned this into a badge of honor. Seriously -when one teacher back in the ’70s used a toilet seat as a hall pass, we rounded up more toilet seats and made sure every teacher had one. If they’d had a “uniform of shame,” we would have printed up more shirts like this to wear to school.
know what solves these issues?
School uniforms.