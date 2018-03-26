Influential Hip-Hop Blogger And Podcast Host Adam 22 Is Denying Accusations That He Raped A Woman

03.26.18 49 mins ago

Instagram

Adam 22, one of the most well-known “gatekeepers” for modern rappers, is denying accusations that he raped a 19-year-old woman a decade ago. Adam 22, real name Adam Grandmaison, helped bring controversial artists like XXXTentacion and Tekashi 6ix9ine to fame via his No Jumper podcast. He recently signed a deal with Atlantic Records. When news of his signing broke, various accounts came out on social media criticizing the deal and bringing up accusations that he began dating a Canadian woman named Desiree Elyda when she was 16 and raped her when she was 19. They also accuse him of sharing nude photos of her.

Adam has responded to the allegations on Twitter. “It’s f*cking sad how all it takes is a completely fabricated story from 10+ years ago to fool so many people,” he tweeted. He continued by noting that, “I’ve got all these old emails from her about our relationship and 0 mention abuse or rape. Why? Bc it never happened.” He then posted a pair of alleged emails from Elyda which he says indicates that no sexual misconduct occurred between the two.

Around The Web

TAGSadam22

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 3 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 5 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP