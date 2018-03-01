Multiple former longtime Infowars employees have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing site founder Alex Jones of racism, sexual harassment, and bullying.
Former employee Rob Jacobson, who was with Infowars for 13 years, says that Jones and other managerial staff called him “The Jewish Individual, The Resident Jew and ‘Yacobson.’ Then Jones fired him last May. Ashley Beckford, a former production assistant who is African American, described Jones sidling up to her and grabbing her while asking “Who wouldn’t want to have a black wife?” She also claims that her race was mocked and was a factor as she was denied promotions.
The Daily Mail spoke to Jones, who had this to say:
“I’m not going to talk about former employees. I mean nobody accuses me of stuff like that … Wow. That’s all I can say. That’s total bullsh*t.”
Most recently, Jones, who has claimed that the Sandy Hook victims were were actors, challenged Parkland High victim-turned-activist David Hogg to a debate after declaring he was a crisis actor. This led to two strikes toward Infowars YouTube channel, which means it’s one strike away from being permanently banned.
Infowars has been plugging its Now Hiring page for months while news that the site has plagiarized for years has surfaced.
(Via The Daily Mail/DailyBeast)
No one could possibly have seen THIS coming…
Alex Jones is an obnoxious dick? Say it ain’t so…
Surprised. He seem so levelheaded and reasonable and downright nice.
Yes, that’s sarcasm.
We might have found the only thing everyone here will agree on, which is that this is the least surprising news ever.
I can think of half a dozen trolls here who would slob on Alex Jones’ knob. Tad, Zerg, Billy Bookman, etc.
WHY THE FUCK would you work for InfoWars as a black woman?
Dude always sells himself as if he’s playing a character. And sometimes people just need a job. Ethics are sometimes a privilege. I dunno man, I’m trying hard here to justify it for her.
Bills don’t care where the money comes from.
Color me shocked.
Hey, how about those vitamins he’s hawking? Sounds like a good back up plan for him.
Just that big bowl of chili rearing it’s ugly head again.
lol
“I mean nobody accuses me of stuff like that…”because they know I will rip their head off and shit down their neck. I never bully anybody.
Hey Uproxx, how long ago did you stop showing Infowars product ads? Are you still showing them?
Wow, I thought I was the only one seeing those. FIgured I forgot to turn ad-blocker on one of the times I went over there out of morbid curiosity or something.
I’m surprised it took this long for the illuminati, Freemasons, etc. to get people to lie about him.
jk
He was a decent circus sideshow before the Sandy Hook horror. What a dick.
Anyway, I am shocked. This is my shocked face.
“The man had me constantly fetching jalapenos for him. It was a nightmare.”