Multiple Ex-Infowars Employees Have Filed Complaints Accusing Alex Jones Of Sexual Harassment, Discrimination, And Bullying

Multiple former longtime Infowars employees have filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing site founder Alex Jones of racism, sexual harassment, and bullying.

Former employee Rob Jacobson, who was with Infowars for 13 years, says that Jones and other managerial staff called him “The Jewish Individual, The Resident Jew and ‘Yacobson.’ Then Jones fired him last May. Ashley Beckford, a former production assistant who is African American, described Jones sidling up to her and grabbing her while asking “Who wouldn’t want to have a black wife?” She also claims that her race was mocked and was a factor as she was denied promotions.

The Daily Mail spoke to Jones, who had this to say:

“I’m not going to talk about former employees. I mean nobody accuses me of stuff like that … Wow. That’s all I can say. That’s total bullsh*t.”

Most recently, Jones, who has claimed that the Sandy Hook victims were were actors, challenged Parkland High victim-turned-activist David Hogg to a debate after declaring he was a crisis actor. This led to two strikes toward Infowars YouTube channel, which means it’s one strike away from being permanently banned.

Infowars has been plugging its Now Hiring page for months while news that the site has plagiarized for years has surfaced.

(Via The Daily Mail/DailyBeast)

