Everyone’s favorite representative-elect, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hasn’t even been sworn in yet, but she’s clearly hungry to get in there and turn her tweets into law. For now, her good ideas will have to stay on social media. Her latest is a doozy, even better than her proposed antidote to the dreaded SantaCon: Hours into the government shutdown, she declared that next time Congress should be stiffed on paychecks along with all the other “lesser” government employees, including one State Department janitor who now can’t buy her grandchildren a bike for the holidays.

Next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well. It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision. Have some integrity. https://t.co/BgueNNjf0f — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 22, 2018

“Next time we have a gov shutdown, Congressional salaries should be furloughed as well,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s completely unacceptable that members of Congress can force a government shutdown on partisan lines & then have Congressional salaries exempt from that decision.”

It would, for the most part, be a symbolic gesture, she admitted when confronted by one of Twitter’s countless fans of civil discourse.

(Spoiler alert: most members of Congress are already wealthy!) Speaking as a working class member-elect, I think it’s only fair. It would also cause members who actually depend on their salary to think twice about leadership and take a shutdown vote more seriously. https://t.co/fSAcPAj0Xf — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 22, 2018

“Spoiler alert: most members of Congress are already wealthy!” she pointed out. “Speaking as a working class member-elect, I think it’s only fair. It would also cause members who actually depend on their salary to think twice about leadership and take a shutdown vote more seriously.”

At least one representative came to the same conclusion: Arkansas rep French Hill voluntarily denied pay during the shutdown.