Following gunman Nikolas Cruz’s killing spree at Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, the U.S. appears to be approaching a watershed moment. Teen survivors are demanding action and going toe-to-toe with the NRA spokesperson. Through their emphatic appeals, they’re cutting through rhetoric and may bring measurable gun control results. Hence why it’s worth watching when a teen shooting survivor suggests renaming the AR-15 after Marco Rubio because they’re both “so easy to buy.” Advertisers are listening, and that presents a major problem for the NRA and Congress.
The symbiotic relationship between the gun lobby and politicians is easy to explain. Politicians play to their own voting bases while accepting the NRA’s money to fuel their campaigns. In return, they shut down gun-control efforts in the name of the Second Amendment. The list of those who receive millions of dollars in campaign contributions receives attention with every mass shooting, but these legislators are now being “shamed” by teens over “blood money.”
The gun lobby’s cohesive message has ensured its survival until now, but sponsors are deciding that it’s a bad look to support the pro-gun agenda. Here’s the damage so far:
The NRA-Branded Personal Visa Card: The First National Bank of Omaha announced that it will not renew the NRA’s credit card deal, which delivered an unspecified kickback to the gun lobby for every transaction. A spokesperson declared that “customer feedback” led to the decision following this demand from Nebraskans Against Gun Violence:
“If you decide to continue offering benefits to NRA members, we intend to organize a public protest of your bank and have already secured the commitments of several of your customers to cancel their accounts because they do not want to support a bank that actively promotes the single largest obstacle to the reduction of gun deaths in the U.S.”
Enterprise Holdings: One of the world’s biggest car-rental conglomerates — which encompasses Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car, and National Car Rental — has chosen to end a discount program for NRA members. The loss of this partnership will see the promotion end on March 26, and Enterprise didn’t make any secret of why this decision happened during a Twitter reply over the #BoycottNRA hashtag.
Symantec: The Semantic Corp joined the list while shutting down a program that offers NRA discounts for their LifeLock identity theft service. The company tweeted a simple acknowledgement.
Symantic takes anti-virus and spyware software maker Norton with them, and Florida shooting survivor David Hogg has expressed gratitude.
HotelPlanner: Because we need somebody to use our site.
BYE BYE NRA
The NRA isn’t going anywhere, sweetheart, whether you want them to or not. LOL
@cwp3420 At 5million members, they’re the minority princess. To think they can’t be dissolved is hilarious. Bye cupcake.
What is about right wing nuts/ Russian spam bots that they consistently say “sweetheart” or “cupcake” or “hon”?
(I know you’re neither and were using it jokingly, iDrewApony)
This is awesome and amazing.
Good.
Now people just need to make sure these companies stay accountable and don’t cut a deal in like 9 months from now.
Hmmm, so the companies no longer going to offer discounts to NRA members. I don’t think many will notice. It’s not like they use them often. But there are about 150 million gun owners in the country who may not belong to the NRA but enjoy the rewards of what the NRA does. I have a feeling a good amount of them will be boycotting the businesses who are boycotting the NRA. I know I will and I’m not an NRA member. I also have friends who have said the same. #Boycotttheboycotters
Yeah, good luck with that. Seems like the list of companies goes pretty deep. Enjoy trying to rent a car though.
There is nowhere near 150 million gun owners in the US and even if there were, ending these discounts would not effect most of them.
Most surveys show the number of gun owners around 25% of the nation. That would mean that of the 210 million adults in the US, about 50 million own guns.
The NRA’s membership is about 5 million people, so 90% of gun owners are completely unaffected by this change.
Since you’re throwing out anecdotes about your friends, you can count me and my friends in the camp of gun owners that don’t agree with the NRA’s hard line stance.
Exactly how far up your own ass did you have to reach to get that “150 million” gun owners bullshit statistic?
FedEx is next to end your use of their services….
This cracks me up. This won’t stop the gun owners. To many respecatble gun owners. Guns do not kill. Is the person with the gun that is the killer. So what that companies are running chicken. Pansies and wimps. Shows they cannot stand up for themselves. This won’t hurt nothing. Not in NRA. No one is going to mess with my 2nd Ammendment. Not even the snowflake liberal fools. Never thought I would see the day. Where there are so many wussy men. They are far from a man. Liberals are the disease.
So the pansies who are not men are the ones that don’t always require a gun on the for protection? I trust you recognize the irony in this statement.
What a shock, a gun nut that can’t even type in complete sentences or spell “too” correctly. Illiteracy is a disease.
@ShannonP Thanks for the chuckle.
@ShannonP look at the lwiddle cry baby, scared of their own shadow so he needs a gun. Must have tiny lwiddle peeped too, or tiny lwiddle brain. Poor thing. Must be so sad to be so afraid all of the time. Tiny little wilting flower you. Your soft little hands must tremble at holding your pew-pew. Try not to get too much sun, you’ll burn.
Anytime someone mentions gun control, the same old tired argument is rolled out: “Guns don’t kill people, people with guns kill people.” Thank you Captain Obvious. And the other battle cry is: ” Protect the 2nd Amendment!” One more time for all of the gun owners who don’t understand how changing the Constitution works. NO ONE IS GOING TO ELIMINATE THE 2ND AMENDMENT! Now that we got those two things out of the way, think about this: Gun control can mean making sure some people do not have access to certain types of guns. Both sides of the gun argument need to come together and intelligently discuss and decide who those people are and what types of guns would not be allowed. It could be a rather frank discussion. Those guns that are chosen could then be considered illegal and maybe the government could have a by back program for the ones that are scattered around the country. At the right price, It could be a successful program. No, not all existing guns would be collected, but for every one recalled, it would be one less on the street. The collected guns would be destroyed. Any other ideas out there?
I personally don’t care how much money they offer. We have the Second Amendment and I’m not selling my firearms to anyone.
Thanks for posting this list. That gives me a great way to be able to write these companies and tell them to kiss my ass. It’s really enjoyable watching these snowflakes melt because of firearms.
Well at least you’re being honest you don’t give a shit about kids getting murdered, although referring to them as “snowflakes being melted” is pretty classless.
Calls people snowflakes while claiming he’s about to sit down and write hate mail over his hurt feelings. Alright.
Cool story bro.
@cwp3420 Yes, everyone else is a snowflake. Not the pansy ass who is so afraid all the time they need a gun. Sit down son, you’re embarrassing yourself.
You created an account just to post this shit.
Triggered?
The sight of all those dead kids really gave cwp a raging gun boner. Bet he couldn’t wait to get home and lube up the barrel of his AR-15 and make sweet sweet love to it. And yes, I’m aware of how small the circumference is on the barrel of the AR-15.
I am so amazed that companies actually went against the almighty, way too powerful wizard lobbyists of the NRA! This gives so many of us hope in this country. Thank you! I will give you a proper hug & kiss! And no gun ppl, this has nothing to do with taking all of your legal guns away from you. Calm down ( and please listen to a lawyer interpret the 2nd amendment, geeeeez, it reminds me of Bible interpretations – so many ). Let’s focus on getting some gun legislation regarding teens and kids first. You agreed to leg. for cigarettes, gambling & alcohol when you became a proud Father/Mother, Uncle/Aunt,Gr.mother/Gr.father? Also, I know you don’t want ppl that have a mental illness or suspicious background walking around with these guns. You do understand how out of control this is, as we sit here with the most guns of any country on the planet. Lock away your gun for one minute and come to the table. Help us.
So what’s next… companies going to start punishing us because of the members of certain organizations are you going to punch because I’m black or white are you going to punish me because I’m gay or not gay are you going to punish me because I’m a Christian or not a p are you going to punish me because I belg to AAA I could go on and on what you’ve done is totally totally ridiculous evidently you don’t know how big the NRA is7 uber
Punctuation. Use it. And a dictionary while you’re at it.
@Ken grubbs Judging by the way you type, you’re way too stupid to own a gun. Why don’t you just keep a bullet in your pocket. Alright Barney Fife?
Russian bot gotta bot.
This motherfucker have a stroke while writing that?
A lot of people making brand new accounts just to talk about gun control
Meanwhile, the NRA membership has a fully grown at a faster rate since the shooting. This isn’t going to go the way you think it should.
Just might. Still only 5 millions members. If the NRA keeps up the rhetoric , they are going to be/are damaged merchandise, no matter how many ignorant hillbillies sign up.
As a gun owner who actually give a shit about others, the NRA can kiss my ass. I can grasp the concept that the government will not remove the second amendment. I also understand the concept that in the last 4 years, 55,000+ people have died from gun violence. Don’t give me the “guns do not kill people, people kill people or the you should ban knives then” bullshit either. If there were less guns, there would be less deaths. That is simple math. Do I need a high capacity AR-15 rifle? No, I do not plan to try to overthrow my military (so, keep the “well armed militia” crap to yourselves). Give one good reason why we need to be able to purchase AR-15 style guns? Gun control/reform can be reasonable, the gun owners that are paranoid about the second amendment being taken away from them are the problem and as a gun owner, I get that.
+1
This. People can keep their rifles and shotguns for hunting, and pistols if it’ll help them sleep safe at night. Everything else is unnecessary.
@Crann777 Preach. Too bad most of those douche canoes think that gun control means, “THEY’RE TAKING ALL THE GUNS! HALP!”
+1, but I know several Russian bots who disagree.