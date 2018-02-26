After Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15, public pressure increased for Congress to take action. Teen survivors demanded measurable gun control results while calling out the Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) as an example of lawmakers who are “easy to buy” in terms of Second Amendment support in exchange for gun lobby dollars. Fallout from this mass shooting did not evaporate amid “thoughts and prayers” within days, and a list of brands dropping the NRA has continued to grow.
However, numerous companies have not dumped the gun lobby — choosing instead to keep providing NRA member discounts and, in some cases, kickbacks to the NRA itself. Perhaps the cohesive message of the gun lobby (which includes some brand owners) can keep it afloat, or some companies may fear being called “cowards” by the NRA, which could lead to backlash from consumers. Here’s a running list of those companies sticking it out:
Amazon, Google Chromecast, Roku, and YouTube: All of these services are continuing to offer the NRAtv streaming app. A Roku spokesperson has declared that they are “an open platform for streaming and allow[ing] publishers to reach a TV audience” and have no plans to stop offering the service. As for YouTube, they generally use a “three strikes” policy to process complaints on channels and accounts, and with this boycott ongoing, it can be inferred that NRAtv has reached this threshold (and then some).
Bass Pro Shops (and Cabela’s): The hunting, fishing, and camping supply retailers are still scheduled to host a booth during the NRA national convention in May. Further, Cabelas will host an NRA-themed weekend (Feb. 11-12) involving free gift cards to NRA members.
Clearent: The credit-card processing company will continue to offer its Shooting Sports Payments Package, through which it guarantees the lowest possible pricing point to retailers for credit-and-debit card processing.
FedEx: As one of the biggest NRA member perks out there, FedEx allows members to use its Advantage discount program, which gives NRA members up to 26 percent off standard domestic and international shipping rates. In a Monday afternoon statement, FedEx clarified that they will not cut ties with the NRA. They support banning assault rifles other than military use but insist, “FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues.”
HotelPlanner: Immediately after the #BoycottNRA hashtag began to gain steam, HotelPlanner declared that it would stand by the NRA and would not cease to offer member discounts on travel costs, including airfare and hotel reservations with major chains.
Hyatt Regency and Omni Hotels: Hyatt Regency’s Dallas hotel is still scheduled to host its annual convention (branded as the “Annual Firearms Seminar”) on May 4. Likewise, the adjacent Omni hotel in Dallas will host a number of events during the weekend.
Lockton Affinity: The group insurance provider continues to sell its NRA-endorsed gun insurance program that’s available to gun owners and clubs as well as businesses that sell firearms.
ManageUrID: The privacy-oriented company continues to offer a member savings program that makes it cheaper to guard personal information online.
MidwayUSA: The outdoor goods, gear, clothing, and firearm retailer has zero plans to discontinue its NRA membership package that also includes free subscriptions to NRA publications.
NetSpend: Although First National Bank of Omaha has discontinued its NRA-branded credit card, NetSpend will continue to offer prepaid NRA-branded Visa cards. However, Visa has maintained its own distance from the issue while telling the New York Times, “Visa co-branded cards do not represent an endorsement by Visa of that cause or organization.”
SiriusXM: The NRAtv Cam & Co. show (hosted by Cam Edwards) airs on SiriusXM’s Patriot station and heavily caters to listeners who favor a strong conservative, pro-gun agenda as part of its daily programming.
Vinesse Wines: The NRA and Vinesse are still going strong with the flagship American Cellars Wine Club, which offers special first-time offers for NRA members as well as continuing discounts.
We will continue to update — and possibly remove entries from — this list as further developments surface.
Do you utilize a pay~pal account.. in case you do you can make an extra 650 /week to your account working at home for a few hours each day, check out this site
hfghghg
.▬▬▬▬▬☛O OPEN~JOB~START
I didn’t know I had all these perks available to me. I’ll see if HotelPlanner is worth a shit (never heard of it) because I am planning some upcoming travels.
You’re an NRA member?
yes, I think I’m in the last year of a 5 year membership
Sorry, just surprised, I thought you were a decent person.
Not to say you aren’t, sorry again, it’s just I personally feel strongly against them and their proponents. Thanks for being honest, as you usually are.
I understand it’s a polarizing issue right now. Everyone is coming from a place of emotion so there’s scarce middle ground.
@BLSW If you’re a gun owner why wouldn’t you be an NRA member? I know plenty of people IRL who are and are also for gun control reform; they’re not mutually-exclusive and demonizing anyone who owns a gun or belongs to the NRA is not conducive to reasonable discussion and IMO is just as bad as the people on the right who thinks anyone in favor of gun control wants to repeal the 2nd amendment. Just because you’re a member of the NRA doesn’t make you a hardline conservative fanatic.
@Deezy I get what you’re saying. But I personally believe that organizations like the NRA adversely influence society because they pay politicians to work in opposition to majority interest in concerns with gun reform. So if someone’s paying the NRA to stay afloat, I feel it is that person‘s responsibility to provide reasonable responses to gun issues.
@DeezNutz13 As a gun owner who is not a member of the NRA, I can tell you exactly why I’m not. They are a political organization that does not align with my views. Every dollar donated to and every name on the membership rolls of any political organization increases their power.
My father owns more guns than most police stations. Some people collect sports memorabilia, my dad collects guns. He stopped being a member of the NRA in the late 70s when they decided to stop being an organization that advocates for the rights of hunters and sportsmen and started being an out and out right wing political machine.
There are plenty of organizations who advocate for the rights of hunters, like Ducks Unlimited, who do so without jumping into the “culture wars” and muddying the waters between being a sporting organization and a political lobby
Then again, my dad also owns a bar and is not a member of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, so maybe he just doesn’t like being told what to do.
@ColeND28 Thanks for the info, I was clearly misinformed.
@DeezNutz13, all good. You asked an honest question. It’s a sign of how good the NRA is at propaganda that people assume all gun owners are in the NRA.
The NRA’s membership is about 5 million people. There are around 50 million gun owners in the US.
The NRA’s true power comes from the fact that those 5 million tend to be very politically active and thus can be counted on to show up and vote.
The NRA is, in my opinion, the embodiment of evil. Not because they involve people owning guns, I don’t have a problem with gun ownership in general, but because they exist (as a political body) solely to shout down ANY attempts at legislating gun sales. They are a corporate body whose sole drive is keeping anything from costing gun/ammo companies money. They will vociferously attack anyone suggesting guidelines which could cost them a buck. That’s literally the only thing they care about.
That said, I’m having a hard time demonizing companies that keep NRAtv. Sure, we’d be better off without it, but if we let Fox News deliberately mislead people every day, drawing a new line at NRAtv seems arbitrary. They’re both mouthpieces of the NRA, but so are a scary number of our elected politicians.
I just think it’s different than sponsoring them. And while It would admire and respect these companies for dropping the channel, I’m not going to expect the uber-large content providers to start axing channels just because “my side” sees them as evil.
Demonizing all members of the NRA is counterproductive. Just look at the exchange up above. The managing ORGANIZATION of the NRA, well, that’s another matter. Anyhoo, looks like most of these organizations either have existing contracts they can’t break (Omni), or are just doing business (Amazon, FedEx, etc) and are trying to stay apolitical about it (NRA is a legit organization and they don’t want to discriminate and start judging by political bias). These guys offer corporate perks for aligning with them to all sorts of companies. The rest, well, they NEED the NRA to stay afloat (Hotel Planner, Lockton). That is, until they can find some one else to fill that revenue stream.
But mostly, I would say it boils down to contracts. NRA gonna have a hard time recruiting casual members now, since they can’t offer a bunch of perks. Sad.