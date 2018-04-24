Getty Image

Following last Friday’s news that Smallville actress Allison Mack had been arrested for allegedly recruiting young woman for an abusive sex cult, many reporters and bloggers began to doggedly comb through her social media for clues. They didn’t have to search for long, for as Page Six, People magazine, and other outlets began to realize, it looked an awful lot like Mack had been trying to reach out to various female celebrities on Twitter. And chief among her apparent targets was Harry Potter star Emma Watson, whose involvement in various women’s movements made her a prime target.

According to People, Mack first attempted to contact Watson on January 24th, 2016, tagging her in a tweet and saying, “I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open.”

.@EmWatson I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open. — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) January 24, 2016

Watson, who has since changed her Twitter handle from @EmWatson to @EmmaWatson, never responded. Yet that didn’t faze Mack, who never mentioned the alleged cult NXIVM or its founder, Keith Raniere, by name. She tried tweeting at Watson again in February.

.@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women's movement I'd love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so… — Allison Mack (@allisonmack) February 19, 2016