Getty Image

In the wake of Smallville actress Allison Mack’s arrest for sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy charges (among others) last week, seen above leaving a New York U.S. District Court after posting $5 million bail on Tuesday, more disturbing details are now emerging about her alleged involvement in the NXIVM sex cult. Mack is accused of helping the group’s leader Keith Raniere recruit girls for NXIVM, which was described as a “self-help and empowerment organization,” as well as an affiliated women’s subgroup called “JNess.”

Many of the details are coming from Mack’s own social media, such as old tweets that surfaced of her apparent attempts to recruit Harry Potter actress Emma Watson into the group back in 2016. Likewise, a bizarre video from Mack’s “AllisonMackOfficial” YouTube account in 2013 has the actress touting the benefits of JNess.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The 13-minute-long video is filled with cult-speak, such as the transcribed excerpt below:

Working for Jness I think is the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done because it consists of working with a group of people in a way that is totally interdependent, meaning, we’re all working together and no one is ever punished and no one is ever told that they’re wrong or they’re bad. The most important thing in working on Jness is the relationships in Jness. I’m not used to that. I’m used to the objective being met; I’m used to having strict, hard, fast deadlines, and lots of fear and punishment if I didn’t get it right. Working for Jness, there isn’t any of that. So, it comes purely from a place of self-motivation.

Both Mack and Raniere, the latter of whom was arrested in Mexico last month, face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life if convicted. As part of the conditions of Mack’s bail, she must remain confined to her home with electronic monitoring and is forbidden contact with any co-defendant, co-conspirators, or anyone associated with NXIVM in any way.

(Via Law and Crime, Daily Beast)