Amazon Will Now Deliver Packages To The Trunk Of Your Car

Shutterstock

Over the past year, Amazon’s been impressing customers with great ideas like Whole Foods delivery while also forecasting not-so-wise ideas like allowing drivers to enter homes via a handy doorbell (Amazon Key) — a move that was shrewdly lampooned by The Onion. Now, the online retailer is taking a midway step to that point by providing a delivery service to the trunk of your car.

That is to say, you can take advantage of this Amazon Key variant if you’re the owner of a certain model of car. The idea is geared toward those customers who fear their packages being swiped from porches or those who cannot accept packages at work. The New York Times has more details:

For in-car delivery to work, customers must have a 2015 or later Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicle with an active account with OnStar, the roadside assistance and navigation service from General Motors. Car owners with 2015 or newer Volvos with a similar service, On Call, can also receive in-car deliveries from Amazon.

The service will soon launch in 37 cities, and it will likely also come in handy for anyone who doesn’t want to be disturbed while working or sleeping at home. Or for that matter, anyone who has crazy dogs who go bonkers at the sight of drivers. This will, of course, require people to trust that couriers won’t pilfer through their vehicles, but Amazon says that a trunk can only be accessed once per delivery after the courier uses satellite location-tracking to find the vehicle.

The future is here, as they say. Now, it might be waiting in your trunk.

(Via New York Times & Amazon)