Comedian and actress Amy Schumer was reportedly detained by Washington D.C. police at a rally protesting the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh has come under fire for a number of sexual assault allegations since his recommendation by Donald Trump to the highest court in the land, drawing outrage across the country as Republicans push to confirm a man accused by multiple women of sexual wrongdoings.
Schumer took part in a rally on Capital Hill on Thursday that started at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh works. The rally then moved to the Hart Senate Office Building, where protesters were led one-by-one through the building’s atrium by police as they were detained.
In a video posted on Twitter Thursday, an officer asked Schumer if she wanted to be arrested, implying that she would be detained if she did not leave the premises. She said “yes,” and is seen being led away by officers. The person taking the video, however, seems to have avoided detainment by the police.
Oh no, you’ve lit the virtue signal. The Uproxx troll-patrol will arrive any minute.
Looks like you’re already here.
I love how that one poster is so blind that she hears Schumer say “Yes” to asking if she wants to be arrested, and thinks the subtext of that is “because I’m a champion for women’s rights and warrior of righteousness,” and not “because it will definitely get my name back in the news!”
Remember when Woody Harelson deliberately planted marijuana on his property so he could be arrested to draw attention to it? I know what you’re thinking; there are two rs in Harrelson. Anyway this reminds me of that even though it’s not like she’ll draw more attention to the subject. She could have stayed home and commented anonymously with certainty and vitriol and hate and brimstone like us fuckers. Link to any one of you who was arrested ever for what you believe in ( or Believe™ (Star Wars, Marvel)) in.
Here’s Woody being arrested:
[www.youtube.com]
Adopt me?