The March For Our Lives was a nationwide success judging from the turnout, providing a clear reaction to the tragedies in Parkland, Florida, Las Vegas, and other places. The main protest in D.C. featured many stirring moments, like the powerful speech by Parkland high school student Emma Gonzalez, but other cities had some memorable moments too. Paul McCartney’s appearance at the New York City march was a nice nod to the death of his former Beatles partner John Lennon and might’ve been the most high-profile appearance of the day.

But it was Amy Schumer in California that seemed to take the fight to the NRA, especially after their latest comments on Parkland and the students protesting. The taunt by the NRA towards the Parkland students seems low, but Schumer echoes the sentiments of many others in her fiery words from LA: