Democrat Andrew Gillum, Florida’s first black gubernatorial candidate, is facing off against Republican Ron DeSantis hoping to fill the seat that will be vacated by current Florida Governor Rick Scott when his term limit expires in 2019. Plaguing DeSantis’ bid, however, is his history of casual racism, which came under exceptional scrutiny last month when one of his prominent campaign donors came under fire for using the N-word in relation to former President Barack Obama.
During the final gubernatorial debate ahead of the election day held at Broward College on Wednesday night, DeSantis was asked about the scandal. Suffice to say, he did not take the question well. “How the hell am I supposed to know every single statement somebody makes?” he fired back, adding that he was not going to “bow down to the altar of political correctness.”
When asked to respond, Gillum effectively took his opponent behind the woodshed.
As my grandmother used to say, ‘A hit dog will holler,’ and it hollered through this room. Mr. DeSantis has spoken — hey first of all, he’s got neo-Nazis helping him out in this state, he’s spoken at racist conferences, he’s accepted a contribution and would not return it from someone who referred to the former President of the United States as a Muslim [spells out the word]. When asked to return that money he said no, he’s now using that money to fund negative ads.
Now I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”
