Getty Image

Democrat Andrew Gillum, Florida’s first black gubernatorial candidate, is facing off against Republican Ron DeSantis hoping to fill the seat that will be vacated by current Florida Governor Rick Scott when his term limit expires in 2019. Plaguing DeSantis’ bid, however, is his history of casual racism, which came under exceptional scrutiny last month when one of his prominent campaign donors came under fire for using the N-word in relation to former President Barack Obama.

During the final gubernatorial debate ahead of the election day held at Broward College on Wednesday night, DeSantis was asked about the scandal. Suffice to say, he did not take the question well. “How the hell am I supposed to know every single statement somebody makes?” he fired back, adding that he was not going to “bow down to the altar of political correctness.”

As my grandmother used to say — a hit dog will holler. pic.twitter.com/kC34Ldd0is — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 25, 2018

When asked to respond, Gillum effectively took his opponent behind the woodshed.