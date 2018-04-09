Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Deletes His Facebook Account: ‘With Facebook, You Are The Product’

#Money #Business #Election 2016 #Politics #Facebook #Apple
News & Culture Writer
04.09.18

Getty Image

As Facebook begins the process of lettings users know whether or not their personal data was shared with Cambridge Analytica, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has come out against the social media giant in a new interview. Speaking with USA Today, the computer engineer turned philanthropist said he had deleted his Facebook account in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which revealed significant issues with the platform’s methods (or lack thereof) for protecting their users’ privacy. Wozniak also used the opportunity to attack the company’s business model when compared to Apple’s.

“Apple makes its money off of good products, not off of you,” he said, adding: “As they say, with Facebook, you are the product.”

“Users provide every detail of their life to Facebook and… Facebook makes a lot of advertising money off this,” he said in an email to USA Today. “The profits are all based on the user’s info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

Wozniak also told the outlet that he would “rather pay for Facebook than have his personal information exploited for advertising.” Whether general Facebook users would ever echo such a sentiment remains to be seen, however, as most social media (not to mention most websites, especially news outlets and popular blogs) is freely available. Yet Wozniak’s announcement echoes comments made previously by Cook, who called for “well-crafted regulation” while decrying Facebook’s “dire” lack of privacy protections for its users. Facebook CEO Mark Zucker later called Cook’s remarks “extremely glib.”

(Via USA Today)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business#Election 2016#Politics#Facebook#Apple
TAGSAPPLEBUSINESSCambridge Analyticaelection 2016FacebookmoneyPoliticsSTEVE WOZNIAK

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP