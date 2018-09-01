The Preacher At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Has Apologized For Allegedly Groping Ariana Grande

#Ariana Grande
News & Culture Writer
09.01.18

Getty Image

The life of legendary singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin was celebrated in her home city of Detroit on Friday, after the Queen of Soul sadly left this plane of existence on August 16 at age 76, reportedly due to advanced pancreatic cancer. Her funeral was a star-studded affair, attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. It also featured performances from some of music’s greats such as Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande — the latter of whom sang one of Franklin’s trademark hits, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Following Grande’s performance, she was joined onstage by Greater Grace Temple Bishop Charles Ellis, who awkwardly put his arm around the pint-sized singer and — maybe or maybe not accidentally — rested his hand on her right breast. Grande’s body language made it clear that she was visibly uncomfortable with the contact, as she could be seen leaning away from him.

Many took to Twitter to jump to Grande’s defense — especially in light of the criticism she received for performing in a short dress.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARETHA FRANKLINARIANA GRANDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP