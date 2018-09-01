Getty Image

The life of legendary singer and songwriter Aretha Franklin was celebrated in her home city of Detroit on Friday, after the Queen of Soul sadly left this plane of existence on August 16 at age 76, reportedly due to advanced pancreatic cancer. Her funeral was a star-studded affair, attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton. It also featured performances from some of music’s greats such as Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande — the latter of whom sang one of Franklin’s trademark hits, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”

Following Grande’s performance, she was joined onstage by Greater Grace Temple Bishop Charles Ellis, who awkwardly put his arm around the pint-sized singer and — maybe or maybe not accidentally — rested his hand on her right breast. Grande’s body language made it clear that she was visibly uncomfortable with the contact, as she could be seen leaning away from him.

Funny moment during the #ArethaFranklinFuneral: Bishop Ellis tells @ArianaGrande when he saw her on the program he thought "it was a new something at Taco Bell." pic.twitter.com/Sxgh8Nnt9n — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) August 31, 2018

Many took to Twitter to jump to Grande’s defense — especially in light of the criticism she received for performing in a short dress.

I think every woman can look at Ariana Grande's face and body language and viscerally feel what she's feeling. The tension. The nervous laughter. Not wanting to make a scene or make him angry. Every woman knows this feeling. But google her and everyone's talking about her dress. https://t.co/VYikD43RnM — Maggie Astor (@MaggieAstor) September 1, 2018

I'm really sorry you had to go thru that @ArianaGrande that groping was beyond blatant and we could all see and feel your discomfort. #NotCool — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) September 1, 2018