Fox / Netflix

The return of Arrested Development on Netflix isn’t without a fair share of drama. Not only are members of the cast upset about the recut version of season 4 and payment they may be owed due to its expanded episode count, but there is also the matter of Jeffrey Tambor. The actor is still in the middle of the harassment controversy that led to his removal from Amazon’s Transparent and left many questioning why he was included in Arrested Development season five.

David Cross and other members of the cast have come in his defense in the past, but now it would seem that creator Mitchell Hurwitz is adding a wrinkle into Tambor’s inclusion by saying the actor couldn’t be cut from the show. According to a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Hurwitz and some of the cast addressed the allegations against Tambor:

Hurwitz tells EW that he discussed the accusations with the actor when they surfaced in November, and that “he was as surprised by it as I was.” He acknowledges that Tambor — with whom he’s worked for 20 years and whom he considers a friend — can be “difficult” and “a grump,” but says that “Jeffrey has never evinced that kind of behavior.” Emphatically stating that “we all stand with victims of sexual abuse,” Hurwitz says that he hadn’t received any sexual-misconduct complaints about Tambor from the Arrested cast and crew, and when he checked with Netflix and the show’s studio, 20th Century Fox Television, they hadn’t either.

But that’s not the only reason Hurwitz decided to stick with Tambor for season five. As it turns out, the show had already been filmed during the period when the allegations came out. It created a tough situation for Hurwitz: