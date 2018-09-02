CNN

Following a New York Times report from mid-August detailing prominent #MeToo figure and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento’s own sexual assault allegations, CNN has quietly removed all of the Italian actress’ episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown from its streaming service. The cable news channel confirmed their removal to BuzzFeed News, which initially reported that episodes featuring, or directed by, Argento were no longer available to stream at its website.

“In light of the recent news reports about Asia Argento, CNN will discontinue airing past episodes of Parts Unknown that included her, until further notice,” a network spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. The actress had appeared on two episodes, “Rome” and “Southern Italy,” in the eighth and 10th seasons respectively. More recently, she directed the “Hong Kong” episode in season 11.

“Rome” is still available to stream on Netflix, where the first eight seasons of Parts Unknown were renewed shortly after Bourdain’s tragic death in June. Clips are also still available to watch on CNN’s website. Even so, the network’s decision to distance itself from Argento isn’t the first case of such a public relations move. Rose McGowan and other prominent #MeToo figures have also done the same. What’s more, X Factor Italy recently dropped her from its panel of celebrity judges.

(Via BuzzFeed News)