Austin Police Believe The ‘Serial Bomber’ Currently Targeting The City Is Growing ‘More Sophisticated’ With His Attacks

#Texas
03.19.18 29 mins ago

On Sunday night, Austin went on high alert after the fourth bombing this month. The attacks, which have killed two people so far, began with three package bombings carried out through unmarked boxes delivered to residents’ homes. These attacks all targeted minority residents, so police believed they were connected as possible hate crimes. However, the fourth explosion has thrown authorities for a loop. As Austin Police Chief Brian Manley revealed on Monday morning, investigators do still believe this is the work of a “serial bomber,” but the pattern has morphed.

That is to say, the newest explosive device contains similarities to the other three bombs, but there are some important differences that suggest a more advanced approach. In the below clip, Manley confirms reports that a trip wire was used with this device. He indicates that, upon investigation, this device shows “a higher level of sophistication,” from a technical standpoint.

The new developments also put a wrinkle in the theory that these are hate crimes. Indeed, the use of a trip wire doesn’t target anyone in specific, and the two most recent victims are white males. Investigators are still working determine a motive for these attacks, and they still hope that the perpetrator will communicate with them and deliver a “message.” Meanwhile, the FBI and Texas Crime Stoppers are jointly offering a $115,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the serial bomber.

You can watch the full briefing below, courtesy of Fox News.

And here’s a middle of the night briefing, via the AP, in which Manley first acknowledges a trip wire device.

(Via Associated Press, CNN & Fox News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Texas
TAGSAUSTINbombingsExplosionsTEXAS

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 4 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP