UPDATE: The latest device doesn’t seem to be related to the previous explosives according to Austin Police. Authorities are reporting that the device in the package was not a bomb, but was incendiary in nature:

#UPDATE: There was no package explosion in the 9800 block of Brodie Ln. Items inside package was not a bomb, rather an incendiary device. At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs. #Breaking #packagebombmurders — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 21, 2018

Just a day removed from an explosion at a nearby FedEx distribution center, another package bomb has gone off in Austin. The official Austin fire info and EMS Twitter accounts announced that one man was seriously injured but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to ABC, Austin Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are evacuating the building.

Re Haz Mat Task Force 9801 Brodie at Goodwill. Austin Fire on scene at reported package explosion. @Austin_Police and @ATCEMS on scene as well. One reported injury and crews evacuating building — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 21, 2018