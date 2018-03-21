UPDATE: The latest device doesn’t seem to be related to the previous explosives according to Austin Police. Authorities are reporting that the device in the package was not a bomb, but was incendiary in nature:
Just a day removed from an explosion at a nearby FedEx distribution center, another package bomb has gone off in Austin. The official Austin fire info and EMS Twitter accounts announced that one man was seriously injured but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
According to ABC, Austin Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are evacuating the building.
