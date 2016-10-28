In a heated election season, there is bound to be some wars of words among family members. Fighting at the dinner table isn’t uncommon this type of year, and Thanksgiving will be even more contentious than usual. One family that is feeling the effects of this election just happens to be the famous Baldwin brothers, with Stephen and Billy trading barbs among each other to social media’s delight.
Donald Trump has been known to attract some celebrity fans, and one of them is Stephen Baldwin. The Youngest Baldwin brother has been a staunch Trump supporter and has fought anyone who would say otherwise.
Stephen is so loyal to Trump that he will even slight family members — he feels that brother Alec’s impression of The Donald not very funny. (But remember, this was the guy who was in Bio-Dome, so his interpretation of funny should be taken with a grain of salt.) Stephen recently doubled down on his commitment to Trump, for he believes that if his veteran father were alive today, he would be ashamed at the media bias directed at his favorite presidential choice.
If you support Trump, whatever, you’re willfully ignorant and you think white men are in danger of being enslaved by female Mexican muslims or whatever. I can’t really talk to you about how everyone calls you racist because you actually are racist. But when you start acting like Trump is some sort of true Christian leader, like holy crap, you need to be committed to a mental institution. PRAY WITH ME, O HOLY TRUMP, THOU ART THE LIGHT AND THE WAY
you want to know the definition of frustration.
Try being the son of a black republican. My pops has always voted republican, he knows better than to bring up anything political in front of me. He voted for Mc Cain/Palin, and liked Huckabee who claimed that black people shouldnt be classified as citizens. I know he’s voting Trump but wont say shit in front of me, he knows better by now.