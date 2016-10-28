Getty Image

In a heated election season, there is bound to be some wars of words among family members. Fighting at the dinner table isn’t uncommon this type of year, and Thanksgiving will be even more contentious than usual. One family that is feeling the effects of this election just happens to be the famous Baldwin brothers, with Stephen and Billy trading barbs among each other to social media’s delight.

Donald Trump has been known to attract some celebrity fans, and one of them is Stephen Baldwin. The Youngest Baldwin brother has been a staunch Trump supporter and has fought anyone who would say otherwise.

Mr. President …

Once again …

May God bless you

& your family !

Let's all pray Prov 3:5-6@realDonaldTrump#MakeAmericaGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/SMeP4YNHpc — Stephen Baldwin (@StephenBaldwin7) October 19, 2016

Stephen is so loyal to Trump that he will even slight family members — he feels that brother Alec’s impression of The Donald not very funny. (But remember, this was the guy who was in Bio-Dome, so his interpretation of funny should be taken with a grain of salt.) Stephen recently doubled down on his commitment to Trump, for he believes that if his veteran father were alive today, he would be ashamed at the media bias directed at his favorite presidential choice.