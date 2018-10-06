A Banksy Painting ‘Self-Destructed’ After Selling At Auction For $1.4 Million

Banksy’s latest act of artistic rebellion has not only destroyed his own work but duped both buyers and one of art auctioning’s biggest names.

The mysterious artist seems to have destroyed one of his own pieces, but only after the piece was sold for $1.4 million by Sothebys. Banksy’s iconic Girl With Balloon went on the auction block but a shredder was hidden in the painting’s frame. The painting features graffiti art of a girl reaching out at a heart-shaped balloon in the British graffiti artist’s classic template style.

The action featured the work in an “artist’s frame” and the auction went out without a hitch. Once the auction was complete and the gavel banged, however, the painting shredded to ribbons out the bottom of the frame.

